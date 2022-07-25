ajc logo
Cabral, Bond spark Galaxy to 2-0 victory over Atlanta United

Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored his first goal of the season seven minutes into the match and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made it stand up as the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.

Bond had three saves to notch a clean sheet for the Galaxy (9-9-3), who snapped a three-match skid.

Dejan Joveljic scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Atlanta United (6-9-6) outshot L.A. 12-10, but the Galaxy had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Rocco Ríos Novo had four saves for Atlanta.

