C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership, joining July '24

Conference USA is going through a transition of its makeup, with six of the league's 11 current members in their last academic year before moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. That will be at the same time that Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State will join C-USA. Kennesaw State's addition a year after that will put the league at 10 members.

C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said adding Kennesaw State “continues to build upon our strong foundation.” The public university with two campuses in Georgia has 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students and sponsors 18 sports, 17 of which will compete in Conference USA.