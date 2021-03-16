Byington gets her shining moment calling NCAA Tournament

This is only the latest milestone for Byington. She was the first woman to do play-by-play for football on the Big Ten Network in 2017. A year later, she called a Major League Soccer game alongside Danielle Slaton and Katie Witham in what was believed to be the first all-female broadcast of any of the five major men’s professional leagues in the United States.

Byington will call games with former NBA and Michigan State standout Steve Smith. The two have known each other since she was a reporter in Lansing, Michigan. Byington was also the reporter when Smith and Spiro Dedes were the announcer crew from 2017-19.

Even though there will be more people watching the games, Byington said she will take the same approach as she did throughout the season.

“When I look out on the court, it’s the same sort of sport that you call all year long and those are the simple things, the basic things that you have to remind yourself in this kind of situation,” she said.

There will be some nerves, but Byington said that has happened even when she played basketball and soccer at Northwestern.

“My mom always told me when I was a little kid, that if you don’t feel those butterflies, then you realize you don’t care,” she said. “I got a text message from (Turner announcer) Brian Anderson right as the selection show was starting and all it said was, ‘If you don’t feel butterflies right now, you are a robot.’ So that made me feel good about what I was feeling. I’m going to be excited, as anyone that would be for this kind of opportunity.”

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket