ajc logo
X

Butterfly sculpture dedicated by Rosalynn Carter in Plains

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dedicated a sculpture of monarch butterflies in a garden named for her in Plains, Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dedicated a sculpture of monarch butterflies in a garden named for her in Plains, Georgia — part of Carter's continuing advocacy for butterflies and their habitat.

Former President Jimmy Carter also attended the dedication ceremony Saturday. The statue is in the Rosalynn Smith-Carter Childhood Garden, next to her childhood home. It is meant to honor Carter days before her 95th birthday on Thursday.

Plains resident Tim Buchannan told WRBL-TV that the sculpture by artist Peter Hazel is to raise awareness of "what the monarch needs to survive, because it was added to the endangered species list just recently."

The sculpture titled the “Monarch Tree” stands about 15 feet (4.6 meters) tall and 15 feet (4.6 meters) wide, with eight stumps and 18 butterflies.

Organizers plan to add plants nearby to attract butterflies. It's the flagship of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, an effort to create and register public and private butterfly gardens around the world.

More than 400 public and more than 1,000 private gardens have been registered so far, according to the trail's website. That includes 21 in and around Plains.

Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome2h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
6h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
7h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
2h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
2h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
9h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
40m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
40m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
40m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top