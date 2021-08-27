Bus driver killed in parking lot accident at Georgia school

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — A 66-year-old bus driver for a private school in Georgia died Friday in what's being described as a “freak” accident, police said.
The driver had some mechanical issues while parked at Landmark Christian School and decided to check under the vehicle to see what was wrong, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. But when the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, police said, the woman was caught underneath, tragically killing her.
The victim's name has not been released.
The school’s leader called her “a beloved staff member” and described the incident as a “tragic accident.”
“Please pray for the family and respect their privacy during this difficult time,” Head of School Jason McMaster told the newspaper in an email. “Our hearts are broken as we share in this loss with them. We will be doing everything we can to love and support them through this.”
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m., Fairburn Police spokesman Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said.
No students were involved or present at the time of the incident.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss," Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst said in a statement. "Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time,”
The Georgia State Patrol will investigate the accident.