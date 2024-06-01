Burress, Giesler stake Georgia Tech to early lead and Yellowjackets go on to beat Army 4-2

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Drew Burress and John Giesler each hit solo home runs to left field in the first inning and Georgia Tech never trailed in a 4-2 win over Army on Saturday in the Athens Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Yellowjackets (32-24) recovered from Friday's 9-0 drubbing against UNC Wilmington to avoid elimination. On Sunday, Georgia Tech will face Saturday's loser between Georgia and UNCW.

Georgia Tech extended the lead to 3-0 when Mike Becchetti singled to left center to score Bobby Zmarzlak in the bottom of the fourth. Zmarzlak reached on a walk and advanced to second on a fielder's choice.