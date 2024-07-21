Breaking: Joe Biden withdraws from race for president, endorses Harris as replacement
Georgia News

Burleson, Goldschmidt hit home runs in Cardinals' 6-2 win over Braves

Paul Goldschmidt hit one of four Cardinals home runs after getting dropped in the order and St. Louis knocked off the Atlanta Braves 6-2 to win the weekend series
St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson (41) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson (41) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit one of four Cardinals home runs after getting dropped in the order and St. Louis knocked off the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Sunday to win the weekend series.

Cardinals designated hitter Alec Burleson had a homer and two RBIs, giving him 21 in 16 games in July. He has an RBI in six straight games, which is one shy of the Cardinals record.

Lars Nootbaar and Willson Contreras also hit solo home runs.

Miles Mikolas (8-8) gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one for the Cardinals, who won the season series against the Braves for the first time since 2017.

Goldschmidt, the seven-time All-Star, was 1 for 4 from the No. 7 spot, a place he had not hit from since 2012 when he was with the Diamondbacks. He entered the game hitting just .206 against right-handed pitching this season and has a career-low in OPS by 150 points.

Braves rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5) took the loss, his second against the Cardinals this season. He gave up four runs on seven hits, including three solo home runs. He struck out eight.

Jarred Kelenic hit a home run for the Braves.

Burleson's home run came in the third inning and gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead. He turned on a 95-mph fastball and crushed a 435-foot home run onto the roof of the Chop House restaurant in right field. His second RBI came in the fifth, when his single scored Michael Siani, who dove into home plate just ahead of the tag from Travis d'Arnaud.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (4-4, 4.21) will face Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.46) in the opener of a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Braves: RHP Reynaldo López (7-3, 1.88) takes on Reds RHP Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.34) in a matchup of All-Stars as the teams open a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Michael Siani swings in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic catches a pop fly in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) swings in the third inning of a baseball game against the St Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson swings in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies holds his wrist after an injury in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, left, attempts to tag out St. Louis Cardinals Michael Siani, right, in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan attempts to throw out an Atlanta Braves runner at home plate in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman throws a runner out at fist base in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia, left, catches a pop fly as second baseman Ozzie Albies, right, looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies swings in the third inning of a baseball game against the St Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, left, waits for the ball as Atlanta Braves' Ramon Laureano (18) slides into home plate in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Here's what to do with deli meats as the CDC investigates a listeria outbreak across the...

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man facing murder charge after vehicle crashes into Oakwood home, police say
2h ago

Credit: See caption

Gridlock Guy: A look back at film on driving I-285 at the posted speed

Credit: AP

PHOTOS
Braves take on Cardinals in series-finale
1h ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS
Braves take on Cardinals in series-finale
1h ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on 15-day injured list with forearm issue
Cecile and Laurent Landi helped Simone Biles reach new heights. The Olympics serve as a...
Braves take on the Cardinals in series rubber match
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates