Burleson, Goldschmidt hit home runs in Cardinals' 6-2 win over Braves

Miles Mikolas (8-8) gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one for the Cardinals, who won the season series against the Braves for the first time since 2017.

Goldschmidt, the seven-time All-Star, was 1 for 4 from the No. 7 spot, a place he had not hit from since 2012 when he was with the Diamondbacks. He entered the game hitting just .206 against right-handed pitching this season and has a career-low in OPS by 150 points.

Braves rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5) took the loss, his second against the Cardinals this season. He gave up four runs on seven hits, including three solo home runs. He struck out eight.

Jarred Kelenic hit a home run for the Braves.

Burleson's home run came in the third inning and gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead. He turned on a 95-mph fastball and crushed a 435-foot home run onto the roof of the Chop House restaurant in right field. His second RBI came in the fifth, when his single scored Michael Siani, who dove into home plate just ahead of the tag from Travis d'Arnaud.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (4-4, 4.21) will face Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.46) in the opener of a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Braves: RHP Reynaldo López (7-3, 1.88) takes on Reds RHP Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.34) in a matchup of All-Stars as the teams open a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday.

