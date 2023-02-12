X
Burden's 19 help Kennesaw State top Jacksonville State 74-71

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden's 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Jacksonville State 74-71 on Saturday night for the Owls' first 20-win season in Division I play.

Burden added six assists and three steals for the Owls (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 14 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Spencer Rodgers recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).

Demaree King led the Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Skyelar Potter added 16 points for Jacksonville State. Juwan Perdue also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

