Burden scores 27, Kennesaw State beats Bellarmine in 2OT

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Terrell Burden's 27 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Bellarmine Knights 90-84 in double overtime on Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 27 points as Kennesaw State beat Bellarmine 90-84 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Burden also had six assists for the Owls (18-6, 10-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 9 from the line to add 20 points. Brandon Stroud shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds and five steals. It was the eighth win in a row for the Owls.

Peter Suder led the way for the Knights (10-14, 5-6) with 24 points. Garrett Tipton added 19 points and four assists for Bellarmine. In addition, Juston Betz had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Kennesaw State visits Eastern Kentucky while Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

