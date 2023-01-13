ajc logo
Burden scores 20 in Kennesaw State's win over Jacksonville

1 hour ago
Led by Terrell Burden's 20 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins 81-68 on Thursday night

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 20 points to help Kennesaw State defeat Jacksonville 81-68 on Thursday night.

Burden shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Owls (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Demond Robinson recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Jordan Davis led the way for the Dolphins (9-7, 2-3) with 16 points and two steals. Gyasi Powell added 15 points for Jacksonville. In addition, Mike Marsh had 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

