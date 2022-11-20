Burden scores 19 in Kennesaw St. win over Appalachian St.

Burden also had six assists and three steals for the Owls (4-1). Brandon Stroud scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (3-2) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 13 points. Donovan Gregory added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Appalachian State. Dibaji Walker also had eight points.