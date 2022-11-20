ajc logo
Burden scores 19 in Kennesaw St. win over Appalachian St.

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Led by Terrell Burden's 19 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 71-67 on Saturday night

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terrell Burden's 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Appalachian State 71-67 on Saturday night.

Burden also had six assists and three steals for the Owls (4-1). Brandon Stroud scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Demond Robinson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (3-2) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 13 points. Donovan Gregory added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Appalachian State. Dibaji Walker also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Kennesaw State takes on Campbell and Appalachian State hosts SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

