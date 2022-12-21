ajc logo
X

Burden scores 16, Kennesaw State knocks off S.C Upstate

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Terrell Burden's 16 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 65-56 on Tuesday night

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had 16 points in Kennesaw State's 65-56 win against South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Burden was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line for the Owls (8-4). Brandon Stroud scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Demond Robinson finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jordan Gainey led the way for the Spartans (5-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Trae Broadnax added 11 points and six steals for South Carolina Upstate. Nick Alves also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia feels snubbed (again) by Joe Moore Trophy1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Josh Pastner’s forever young Georgia Tech team may be bad again
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Josh Pastner’s forever young Georgia Tech team may be bad again
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Young Thug’s brother takes plea deal ahead of YSL trial
4h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
22m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
22m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top