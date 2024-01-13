Burden makes game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as Kennesaw State knocks off FGCU 78-75

Burden finished with 20 points. Simeon Cottle added 19 points while going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and hey also had eight rebounds. Demond Robinson had 19 points and shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Eagles (7-12, 1-3) were led by Zach Anderson, who posted 22 points and two steals. Keeshawn Kellman added 20 points and six rebounds for FGCU. In addition, Dallion Johnson had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.