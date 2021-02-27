X

Burden lifts Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63

Terrell Burden had a season-high 20 points as Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 80-63

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had a season-high 20 points as Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 80-63 on Friday night.

Spencer Rodgers had 18 points for Kennesaw State (5-18, 2-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 13 points, Nate Springs had 10, and Brandon Stroud grabbed 13 rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-7, 4-5). Dom London and Cyrus Largie each had 12 points.

