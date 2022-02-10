Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Burden lifts Kennesaw St. over Cent. Arkansas 83-72

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Terrell Burden had 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Central Arkansas 83-72

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Central Arkansas 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Chris Youngblood had 17 points for Kennesaw State (11-13, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson added 11 points. Isaiah Reddish had eight rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 20 points for the Bears (7-16, 4-6). Jared Chatham added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
46m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
46m ago
Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top