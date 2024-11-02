Bummer reaches $13M, 2-year deal with Braves, who guarantee additional $4M to López

Breaking: Kamala Harris urges voters in Georgia to reject ‘increasingly unstable’ Donald Trump
FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen, File) (AP)
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Bummer agreed Saturday to a $13 million, two-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who reached a revised $30 million, three-year deal with All-Star Reynaldo López that guarantees the right-hander an additional $4 million.

Atlanta had a $7.25 million option on Bummer with a $1.25 million buyout as part of a $16 million, five-year contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox. He gets salaries of $3.5 million next season and $9.5 million in 2026.

López agreed last November to a $30 million, three-year contract that called for salaries of $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in the following two seasons and included an $8 million club option for 2027 with a $4 million buyout. His superseding deal has salaries of $8 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027.

Both will donate 1% of their salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

In addition, the Braves selected the contract of right-hander Domingo Gonzalez from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Bummer, 31, was acquired from the White Sox last November for pitchers Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens, along with infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake.

Bummer went 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 56 appearances, striking out 69 and walking 18 in 55 1/3 innings. He is 18-18 with a 3.79 ERA and five saves in 345 relief appearances over eight seasons with the White Sox and Braves.

López, 30, was 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 25 starts and one relief appearance, striking out 148 and walking 42 in 135 2/3 innings. He is 47-54 with a 3.93 ERA in 122 starts and 145 relief appearances over nine seasons for Washington (2016), the White Sox (2017-23), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), Cleveland (2023) and the Braves.

