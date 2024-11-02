Bummer reaches $13M, 2-year deal with Braves, who guarantee additional $4M to López

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Aaron Bummer agreed Saturday to a $13 million, two-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who reached a revised $30 million, three-year deal with All-Star Reynaldo López that guarantees the right-hander an additional $4 million.

Atlanta had a $7.25 million option on Bummer with a $1.25 million buyout as part of a $16 million, five-year contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox. He gets salaries of $3.5 million next season and $9.5 million in 2026.

López agreed last November to a $30 million, three-year contract that called for salaries of $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in the following two seasons and included an $8 million club option for 2027 with a $4 million buyout. His superseding deal has salaries of $8 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027.