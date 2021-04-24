ajc logo
Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Smyly, Braves

Georgia News | 48 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Diamondbacks will start Madison Bumgarner on Saturday and the Braves are expected to counter with Drew Smyly

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-10, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 8.68 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -202, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Arizona will face off on Saturday.

The Braves are 4-4 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 7-8 on the road. Arizona has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .887.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 18 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

