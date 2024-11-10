Bulls pull off comeback to beat Hawks 125-113, snap 4-game skid

Breaking: Atlanta United shocks Miami, advances in MLS playoffs
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By RICK FARLOW – Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — After trailing for the majority of the game, the Chicago Bulls stormed back in the second half to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 125-113, snapping a four-game losing streak on Saturday night.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 37-24 in the first quarter and led by as many as 18, but the Bulls started the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run and never looked back.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Zack LaVine and Coby White also scored 18. Josh Giddey scored 13 points and Patrick Williams tallied 10.

Chicago shot 50% (46 of 92) while Atlanta shot 46.1% (41 of 89).

Trae Young had his third double-double in as many games with 14 points and 16 assists, but the effort was wasted for a second game in a row. Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 20 points apiece.

Takeaways

Bulls: Prior to the four-game losing streak, Chicago strung together two wins in a row (126-123 over Memphis on on Oct. 28 and 102-99 over Orlando on Oct. 30). The Bulls trailed by 20 in both before mounting a comeback.

Hawks: Atlanta has played five games in seven days with two back-to-back games in that time. The Hawks are 2-3 in those games.

Key moment

The Bulls trailed until midway through the fourth quarter when Jalen Smith's dunk gave Chicago its first lead, 102-101, with 8:04 left in regulation. Chicago did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Key stat

Chicago was 9 of 16 from the floor as a team in the fourth quarter while Atlanta was 6 of 20.

Up next

Atlanta travels to Boston to play the Celtics on Tuesday. The Bulls return to Chicago to host the Cavaliers on Monday.

Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) takes a shot as Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

AP

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

AP

Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) takes a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

AP

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) loses control of the bll as he tries to go between Atlanta Hawks' Garrison Mathews (24) and Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (24) reacts after being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

AP

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

