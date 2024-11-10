Bulls pull off comeback to beat Hawks 125-113, snap 4-game skid

Chicago shot 50% (46 of 92) while Atlanta shot 46.1% (41 of 89).

Trae Young had his third double-double in as many games with 14 points and 16 assists, but the effort was wasted for a second game in a row. Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 20 points apiece.

Takeaways

Bulls: Prior to the four-game losing streak, Chicago strung together two wins in a row (126-123 over Memphis on on Oct. 28 and 102-99 over Orlando on Oct. 30). The Bulls trailed by 20 in both before mounting a comeback.

Hawks: Atlanta has played five games in seven days with two back-to-back games in that time. The Hawks are 2-3 in those games.

Key moment

The Bulls trailed until midway through the fourth quarter when Jalen Smith's dunk gave Chicago its first lead, 102-101, with 8:04 left in regulation. Chicago did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Key stat

Chicago was 9 of 16 from the floor as a team in the fourth quarter while Atlanta was 6 of 20.

Up next

Atlanta travels to Boston to play the Celtics on Tuesday. The Bulls return to Chicago to host the Cavaliers on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP