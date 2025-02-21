Buford leads Old Dominion against Georgia Southern

The Monarchs are 9-6 in home games. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Buford averaging 4.2.

The Eagles have gone 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Old Dominion is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buford is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.