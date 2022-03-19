Bueckers starts as UConn rolls past Mercer 83-38

The Huskies held Mercer to just 13 baskets on 56 shots (23%).

Mercer played much of the game without leading scorer Amoria Neal-Tysor (17 points per game), who went down hard on her left elbow while driving to the basket in the second quarter and had to be helped to the locker room. She finished with four points and came out for the second half with her arm in a sling.

BIG PICTURE

Mercer: The Bears had allowed just one other opponent to score 70 points this season. That came early in December in a 71-70 overtime loss to Tennessee State.

UConn: The Huskies improve to 126-21 in the NCAA Tournament and 29-2 in their opening game.

UP NEXT:

UConn faces the winner of Saturday's second game between No. 7 seed UCF and No. 10 seed Florida.

Caption Mercer's Nigeria Harkless, left, and Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards reach for the ball during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Mercer's Nigeria Harkless, left, and Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards reach for the ball during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, and Azzi Fudd, center, pressure Mercer's Amoria Neal-Tysor during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, left, and Azzi Fudd, center, pressure Mercer's Amoria Neal-Tysor during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Christyn Williams goes up to the basket as Mercer's Shannon Titus, right, defends during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Christyn Williams goes up to the basket as Mercer's Shannon Titus, right, defends during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Mercer's Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) is helped off the court after she was injured during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game against Connecticut in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Mercer's Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) is helped off the court after she was injured during the first half of a first-round women's college basketball game against Connecticut in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill