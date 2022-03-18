Bucs sign WR Russell Gage, acquire G Shaq Mason in trade

He was weighing his options in free agency when got a phone call this week from Brady, who helped sell him on signing with the Bucs.

“Definitely caught me off guard. ... For a minute I thought it was a prank. He just told me about what they have here in Tampa By and he wanted me to be a part of it,” Gage said. “Honestly, he didn’t have to say much. But he definitely had me hooked after that.”

Gage, who has 193 receptions for 2,065 yards and nine TDs, is also excited about playing with Evans and Godwin, who he’s followed closely as division rivals.

“As a receiver, you watch guys and you try to learn things,” Gage said. “I’ve always admired he way they jell together as teammates, as players.”

Mason, meanwhile, addresses one of two openings on the offensive line created by the unexpected retirement of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet and loss of the team’s other starting guard, Alex Cappa, in free agency.

The eighth-year pro appeared in 103 regular-season games with New England. He’s also started all 13 playoff games he’s played in his career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL