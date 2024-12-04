Bucks play the Hawks on 7-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta.

The Bucks are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The Hawks are 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.1.

The Bucks make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Bucks.

Trae Young is averaging 20.9 points and 12.2 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 117.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal), Trae Young: day to day (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.