Bucks, Hawks meet with series tied 2-2

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holiday is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, five assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Huerter is second on the Hawks averaging 3.5 assists while scoring 11.9 points per game. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 108.4 points, 50.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 44.3% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 105.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Clint Capela: day to day (face), Trae Young: out (foot), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.