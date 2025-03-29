Bucks face the Hawks on 3-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (35-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (40-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three straight games.
The Bucks have gone 27-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.7.
The Hawks are 26-20 in conference play. Atlanta is third in the NBA scoring 55.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.
The Bucks' 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.5% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.
Dyson Daniels is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.
INJURIES: Bucks: Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: out (groin).
Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: day to day (shoulder), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.