Bucks face the Hawks on 3-game skid

The Bucks have gone 27-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.7.

The Hawks are 26-20 in conference play. Atlanta is third in the NBA scoring 55.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 11.8.

The Bucks' 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 45.5% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: out (groin).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: day to day (shoulder), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.