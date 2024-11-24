Georgia News

Bryson, Welch rally Kennesaw State to a 27-26 win over Florida International

Davis Bryson ran 19 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left and Austin Welch kicked a 19-yard field goal to cap Kennesaw State’s fourth-quarter comeback win over Florida International, 27-26
1 hour ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Davis Bryson ran 19 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left and Austin Welch kicked a 19-yard field goal to cap Kennesaw State's fourth-quarter comeback win over Florida International, 27-26 on Saturday night.

Kennesaw State took a 17-6 lead with 3:48 left in the second quarter after Preston Daniels capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Keyone Jenkins rallied the Panthers with a pair of touchdown passes, a 20-yard strike to Dean Patterson and a 42-yarder to Eric Rivers with a minute left to take a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Robert Czeremcha kicked field goals from 36 and 34 yards out in the third quarter to give FIU a 26-17 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The Owls forced FIU into a three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter and Bryson threw 8 yards to Gabriel Benyard and 24 to Carson Kent to set up his 19-yard touchdown run. Kennesaw State got to Jenkins and sacked him, forcing a fumble that Tylon Dunlap recovered at the FIU 33. The Owls drove 32 yards in eight plays to set up the game-winning field goal.

Kennesaw State plays its season finale Saturday at Louisiana Tech. Florida International closes out its season at home against Middle Tennessee State.

