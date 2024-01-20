Georgia News

Bryant scores 19 in Georgia Southern's 86-70 victory against Georgia State

Led by Cam Bryant's 19 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Georgia State Panthers 86-70 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Bryant had 19 points in Georgia Southern's 86-70 victory against Georgia State on Saturday night.

Bryant was 7 of 8 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (4-15, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Avantae Parker added 15 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and they also had nine rebounds. Tyren Moore had 15 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Lucas Taylor finished with 20 points for the Panthers (9-9, 4-3). Georgia State also got 19 points from Brenden Tucker. In addition, Toneari Lane finished with 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

