Bryant scores 17 to carry Georgia Southern past Troy 63-56

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Zack Bryant had 17 points off the bench to carry Georgia Southern to a 63-56 win over Troy

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Zack Bryant came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Georgia Southern to a 63-56 win over Troy on Saturday.

Kamari Brown had 12 points for Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added five steals.

Zay Williams scored a season-high 24 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (6-7, 1-3). Kam Woods added 12 points.

Georgia Southern defeated Troy 67-64 in overtime on Friday.

