Bryant, defense help South Carolina beat Georgia 83-59

Freshman K.D. Johnson scored 13 points and Garcia finished with 10 for Georgia (9-6, 2-6).

The Bulldogs made six of their first 13 shot and led 14-8 after Sahvir Wheeler hit a jumper with 11:33 left in the first half, but shot just 28% (15 of 53) the rest of the way. The Gamecocks defense contested jumpers, challenged shots at the rim and forced three Georgia shot-clock violations. The Bulldogs made just 4 of 26 from 3-point range in their lowest scoring game of the season.