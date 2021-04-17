Bryant, Contreras lead Cubs over Braves in Kazmar's return

Trevor Williams (2-1) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He had given up five runs and 10 hits against Pittsburgh in his previous start.

Hector Ynoa (0-1) gave up six runs and seven hits — including three homers — in four innings.

Contreras hit solo shots in the first and third innings off Ynoa, and Bryant hit two-run drives against Jesse Biddle in the fifth and Jacob Webb in the sixth.

Contreras has homered in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Báez hit a three-run homer off Ynoa in the third and Bote against Webb in the fifth.

Ehire Adrianza and Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits apiece for the Braves, who have lost five out of seven. Adrianza tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly before Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Bryse Wilson was recalled from the alternate training site, LHP Sean Newcomb (no reason given) and outfielder Ender Inciarte (strained left hamstring) went on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game. ... INF Ozzie Albies is sore and day to day after being hit by a pitch on a calf Friday, Snitker said.

Cubs: RHPs Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman were activated from the COVID-19-related injured list. ... RHP Pedro Strop was returned to the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana. ... LHP Justin Steele was optioned to the alternate site.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.00 ERA) is expected to start Sunday for the Cubs and Wilson (1-0, 4.02) for the Braves. Hendricks was scratched from his start Tuesday because he felt ill. He tested negative for COVID-19.

