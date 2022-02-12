Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

Georgia closed the gap to 42-38 by halftime and had a lead that lasted nine seconds early in the second half before the Gamecocks went in front for good on a Bryant bucket. A Carter 3-pointer made it 76-66 with just under four minutes left and the lead stayed in double figures.

South Carolina, which leads the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game, was plus-5 in that category and outscored Georgia 18-6 on second-chance points. The Gamecocks won the overall rebounding battle 41-27. They shot 52%, 10% better than the Bulldogs.

South Carolina is at Ole Miss on Tuesday. Georgia is at LSU on Wednesday.

