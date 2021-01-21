Brunswick abandons longtime plan for convention center

The convention center was proposed as early as 2001. However, city attorney Brian Corry said the COVID-19 pandemic ended any realistic chance to develop the downtown block as planned.

If the city built the conference center and hotel, Corry said it would not generate any revenue in the current economy.

The county was willing to donate the property to the city if a conference center was built. Mayor Cornell Harvey said now it’s likely the city will offer to buy the property.

“The city would own it outright at that point to develop it as it sees fit,” Corry said.