Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bruner lifts Jacksonville past Carver College 98-45

Georgia News
44 minutes ago
Tommy Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Carver College 98-45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Carver College 98-45 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Workman and Tyreese Davis each had 18 points for Jacksonville (8-4). Gyasi Powell had 15 points and six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Jacksonville, which also registered a season-high 24 assists.

Bryson Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave
21m ago
Editorial Roundup Georgia
27m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
52m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top