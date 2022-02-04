Brown's FT lifts EKU over Kennesaw State 82-81 in 3 OTs

Michael Moreno had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Colonels (11-12, 3-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Reserve Michael Wardy scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Chris Youngblood had 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (9-13, 4-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Stroud added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Peterson had 14 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had a career-high 12 assists.