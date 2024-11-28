Brownell leads Samford against West Georgia after 22-point outing

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Samford leads the SoCon with 19.9 fast break points.

The Wolves are 0-5 on the road. West Georgia averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Samford averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.4 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brownell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.