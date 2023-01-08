Brown powers Louisiana to 78-70 victory over Georgia State

Jalen Dalcourt hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Ragin' Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. also scored 11.

Dwon Odom led the way for the Panthers (8-7, 1-2) with 18 points. Ja'Heim Hudson added 14 points and three blocks, while Jamaine Mann scored 13.