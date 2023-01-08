ajc logo
Brown powers Louisiana to 78-70 victory over Georgia State

Jordan Brown totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana beat Georgia State 78-70

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jordan Brown totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana beat Georgia State 78-70 on Saturday night.

Jalen Dalcourt hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Ragin' Cajuns (11-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. also scored 11.

Dwon Odom led the way for the Panthers (8-7, 1-2) with 18 points. Ja'Heim Hudson added 14 points and three blocks, while Jamaine Mann scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Louisiana visits UL Monroe while Georgia State hosts Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

