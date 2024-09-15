Brown, Nash connect for 3 TDs to send San Jose State past Kennesaw State 31-10

Georgia News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Redshirt sophomore Emmett Brown threw for a career-high 355 yards and four touchdowns and Nick Nash set a school receptions record and San Jose State beat Kennesaw State 31-10 on Saturday.

Brown threw touchdowns of 24, 3 and 9 yards to Nash and 35 yards to Justin Lockhart. Nash finished with a program record 17 receptions for 225 yards. Lockhart finished with 106 receiving yards on four receptions.

San Jose State outgained Kennesaw State in total yards 417-192.

The Owls (0-3) led 3-0 after the first quarter on Austin Welch's 32-yard field goal close to the midway point of the first quarter. Preston Daniels' 1-yard run ended an 18-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 9:46 to bring Kennesaw State within 17-10 with 5:14 left in the third.

Brown connected with Lockhart less than a minute later for a two-touchdown lead.

In their inaugural FBS season, the Owls played their third-straight game against a 2023 bowl team. The 2,100-mile trip (Kennesaw State is 30 minute from Atlanta) is the longest-ever road trip in program history.

