Brown leads Georgia Southern past Troy 67-64 in OT

Georgia News | 5 hours ago
Kamari Brown posted 12 points as Georgia Southern edged past Troy 67-64 in overtime

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kamari Brown posted 12 points as Georgia Southern narrowly beat Troy 67-64 in overtime on Friday night.

Zack Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Kam Woods scored a season-high 23 points for the Trojans (6-6, 1-2). Khalyl Waters added 12 points and nine rebounds. Zay Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

