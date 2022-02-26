Hamburger icon
Brown leads Georgia Southern over ULM 81-75 in OT

1 hour ago
Kamari Brown had a career-high 22 points as Georgia Southern beat ULM 81-75 in overtime

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kamari Brown had a career-high 22 points as Georgia Southern beat ULM 81-75 in overtime on Friday night.

Brown shot 9 for 11 from the line. He added seven rebounds.

Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points for Georgia Southern (12-15, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Kaden Archie added 13 points. Andrei Savrasov had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Koreem Ozier scored a season-high 23 points and had 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (13-17, 5-13), who have now lost five straight games. Russell Harrison added 16 points. Langston Powell had 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Warhawks for the season. Georgia Southern defeated ULM 50-45 on Jan. 27.

