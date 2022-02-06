Broughton sparks Florida women past No. 14 Georgia 54-51

Malury Bates scored on a hook shot in the paint to give Georgia a 51-46 lead with 4:30 remaining in the game. Jordyn Merritt answered with a jumper to get Florida (17-6, 7-3 Southeastern Conference), within three at the 3:35 mark. Kiara Smith sank two free throws after she stole the ball and was fouled to cut the deficit to one with 2:16 left.

Que Morrison missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (17-5, 6-4) and Broughton hit a go-ahead jumper and was fouled with 1:32 remaining. Broughton missed the free throw, but a miss by Georgia and a shot-clock violation by Florida left 30 seconds for Bulldogs. But Sarah Ashlee Barker missed a 3 with 5 seconds to go and Broughton made a layup to put an exclamation point on the Gators' second straight victory over a ranked team.