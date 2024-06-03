Brothers charged in Georgia strip club shooting that left multiple injured

It was unknown if either of the men had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be two women on the ground near the club’s exit and a large police presence just before 5 a.m. Sunday, WAGA-TV reported.

DeKalb County police confirmed three people who had been shot were taken to an area hospital. Five more people were treated at various hospitals where they had been transported by third parties, authorities said. Officials did not specify those victims' injuries.

This is the second recent shooting at an Atlanta-area club. On Mother's Day, two people were fatally shot at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead.