Broome, Morehead St. host Ga. Southern

STEPPING UP: The versatile Broome is putting up 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 blocks to lead the way for Morehead State. Complementing Broome is Skyelar Potter, who is putting up 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Georgia Southern has been led by Savrasov, who is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ta'lon Cooper has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for nine field goals and 20 assists in those games.