Broome has 19 points, 18 boards, No. 25 Auburn beats Georgia

Georgia News
40 minutes ago
Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for the Tigers (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference).

Broome secured his seventh double-double of the season with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then added six points and six rebounds in the second half.

Flanigan went 8 for 10 from the field to finish with his best scoring performance since February 2021.

After a 12-point win over Auburn last month, Georgia (14-8, 4-5) was attempting to complete its first regular-season sweep of the Tigers since 2017.

Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Georgia hit 10 3-pointers after halftime but never trailed by fewer than 15 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs are led by their starting backcourt, and coach Mike White’s team didn’t have much of an answer for the 6-foot-10 Broome. After combining for 43 points in their first game against Auburn this season, Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo got off to slow starts and were unable to recreate the same offensive success away from home.

Auburn: The Tigers were coming off an 0-2 week that included their first home loss in almost two full years. But they were able to bounce back against the Bulldogs by leaning on their defense and rebounding early, with the dominant play of Broome opening things up for his teammates on the perimeter.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Visits Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Auburn: Visits No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

