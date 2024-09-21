Brooks, Holloway come up big in second half to help No. 19 Louisville outlast Georgia Tech 31-19

Shough completed 13 of 19 passes for 269 yards and two TDs, including 125 to Brooks on four catches with that 57-yard score in the third. Chris Bell had two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, a 37-yarder that gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Ramon Puryear recovered Quincy Riley's deflection of a lateral attempt from Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at 7.

King was 21 of 32 for 312 yards and rushed 14 times for 58 yards as Tech failed again to capitalize on its opening-game upset of then-No. 10 Florida State in Ireland.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech gambled on fourth down five times and got three payoffs, but was stuffed on a crucial fourth-and-goal from the 3 early in the fourth with the chance to tie the score. The Yellow Jackets called a QB keeper, but King was brought down inside the 1 and Louisville maintained a 24-17 lead.

Louisville was outgained 410-326 and hurt itself with seven penalties for 69 yards. Several of those came on offense to negate big plays, including chop block flag that erased a 29-yard screen pass to Jadon Thompson to the Tech 23 created by a wall of blockers. But the Cardinals got timely plays from offense, defense and special teams to make up for it.

Up Next

Georgia Tech hosts Duke on Oct. 5 after a bye.

Louisville visits No. 17 Notre Dame on Saturday, seeking a second consecutive series win.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP