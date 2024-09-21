Brooks, Holloway come up big in second half to help No. 19 Louisville outlast Georgia Tech 31-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ja’Corey Brooks’ 57-yard touchdown reception provided the go-ahead score late in the third quarter, Tayon Holloway followed by blocking a field goal he returned 45 yards for an insurance TD and No. 19 Louisville scored from all phases to beat Georgia Tech 31-19 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday.
The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) used defense and offense to lead 17-7 in the second quarter before the Yellow Jackets rallied to tie the game at 17 late in the third. Louisville eventually went ahead on Tyler Shough's deep pass to Brooks down the right sideline that Brooks hauled in on the run even as a Tech defender was called for pass interference.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2) got within 24-19 on a safety as Shough stumbled to his knee while trying to throw from the end zone with 11:23 to play. Tech took the ensuing kickoff and drove inside Louisville territory to set up Aidan Burr's 50-yard attempt on fourth down. Holloway swooped in from the left side to block the kick, scoop up the football and dash to the end zone for the clincher with 7:05 to play that sparked a celebration among teammates and fans.
Shough completed 13 of 19 passes for 269 yards and two TDs, including 125 to Brooks on four catches with that 57-yard score in the third. Chris Bell had two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, a 37-yarder that gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Ramon Puryear recovered Quincy Riley's deflection of a lateral attempt from Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at 7.
King was 21 of 32 for 312 yards and rushed 14 times for 58 yards as Tech failed again to capitalize on its opening-game upset of then-No. 10 Florida State in Ireland.
The Takeaway
Georgia Tech gambled on fourth down five times and got three payoffs, but was stuffed on a crucial fourth-and-goal from the 3 early in the fourth with the chance to tie the score. The Yellow Jackets called a QB keeper, but King was brought down inside the 1 and Louisville maintained a 24-17 lead.
Louisville was outgained 410-326 and hurt itself with seven penalties for 69 yards. Several of those came on offense to negate big plays, including chop block flag that erased a 29-yard screen pass to Jadon Thompson to the Tech 23 created by a wall of blockers. But the Cardinals got timely plays from offense, defense and special teams to make up for it.
Up Next
Georgia Tech hosts Duke on Oct. 5 after a bye.
Louisville visits No. 17 Notre Dame on Saturday, seeking a second consecutive series win.
