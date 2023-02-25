X
Brooklyn visits Atlanta, aims to stop road skid

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Brooklyn aims to end its four-game road slide with a victory over Atlanta

Brooklyn Nets (34-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hits the road against Atlanta looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Hawks have gone 18-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.1.

The Nets have gone 24-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 7-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 108-107 on Dec. 29. Kyrie Irving scored 28 points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Capela is averaging 12.1 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (concussion protocol).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

