Brooklyn visits Atlanta after Bridges' 42-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the Atlanta Hawks after Mikal Bridges scored 42 points in the Nets' 129-101 win against the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks are 6-9 in conference games. Atlanta ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by Saddiq Bey averaging 3.3.

The Nets are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.2.

The Hawks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.2%). The Hawks average 116.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 122.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 147-145 in overtime on Nov. 23, with Trae Young scoring 43 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 40.9% and averaging 27.1 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bridges is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Nets. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 125.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.0 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 50.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (shoulder), Dariq Whitehead: out (foot), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.