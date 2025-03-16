Brooklyn takes on Atlanta, aims to end 3-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn comes into the matchup with Atlanta after losing three in a row.

The Nets are 12-30 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 13-29 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta gives up 119.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Nets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Ziaire Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae Young is averaging 23.9 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Caris LeVert is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 108.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: day to day (rest), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Cam Thomas: out for season (hamstring), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (personal), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.