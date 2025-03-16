Georgia News
Georgia News

Brooklyn takes on Atlanta, aims to end 3-game skid

Brooklyn looks to end its three-game slide when the Brooklyn Nets play Atlanta
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (32-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (22-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn comes into the matchup with Atlanta after losing three in a row.

The Nets are 12-30 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 13-29 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta gives up 119.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Nets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Nets. Ziaire Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae Young is averaging 23.9 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Caris LeVert is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 108.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: day to day (rest), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Cam Thomas: out for season (hamstring), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (personal), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Trae Young makes all 21 free throws and scores 35 points in Hawks' 123-110 win over Hornets

Resilient Hawks might make the playoffs after all

Cunningham: The Hawks have become shoo-ins to make the play-in tournament for a third consecutive year, and they are a good bet to make it through to the playoffs this time.

NBA-leading Cavaliers beat Nets 109-104 for their second 15-game win streak of season

The Latest

Jackson State guard Keiveon Hunt, left, goes for the basket against Jackson State guard Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

Alabama State wins first SWAC tourney title since 2011, pulls away late to beat Jackson State 60-56

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?