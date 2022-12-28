ajc logo
Brooklyn puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Brooklyn will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Nets take on Atlanta

Brooklyn Nets (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits Atlanta aiming to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Hawks are 13-13 against conference opponents. Atlanta has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Nets have gone 17-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Hawks 120-116 in their last matchup on Dec. 10. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 34 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Durant is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 20.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 121.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (ankle), Clint Capela: out (calf), Jarrett Culver: out (illness), Vit Krejci: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Seth Curry: day to day (illness), Joe Harris: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

