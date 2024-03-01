Brooklyn plays Atlanta in conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (26-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

The Nets are 15-19 against conference opponents. Brooklyn is 13-14 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 15-25 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 9-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 49.8% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Nets allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 124-97 on March 1, with Cameron Johnson scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is shooting 62.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Nets. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 101.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Ben Simmons: day to day (leg), Cam Thomas: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.