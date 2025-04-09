Brooklyn faces conference rival Atlanta

The Nets are 14-35 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Day'Ron Sharpe averaging 3.0.

The Hawks are 27-22 in conference games. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Nets are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Johnson is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Nets. Trendon Watford is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Noah Clowney: out for season (ankle), Keon Johnson: day to day (rest), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Day'Ron Sharpe: day to day (knee), Cam Thomas: out for season (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Cameron Johnson: day to day (back).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jacob Toppin: day to day (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.