Bronny James among USA Basketball picks for Nike Hoop Summit

WOMEN’S TEAM

A trio of schools each had two commits chosen for the USA women’s team, which will be participating in the Hoop Summit for the first time.

Arizona has Breya Cunningham (Chula Vista, California) and Jada Williams (Kansas City, Missouri). Connecticut has Kamorea “KK” Arnold (Germantown, Wisconsin) and Ashlynn Shade (Noblesville, Indiana). LSU has Aalyah Del Rosario (Danbury, Connecticut) and Mikaylah Williams (Bossler City, Louisiana).

Also selected were Duke commit Jadyn Donovan (Upper Marlboro, Maryland); North Carolina State commit Zoe Brooks (Plainfield, New Jersey); Notre Dame commit Hannah Hidalgo (Merchantville, New Jersey); Oklahoma commit Sahara Williams (Waterloo, Iowa); USC commit Judea “Juju” Watkins (Sylmar, California); Stanford commit Sunaja “Nunu” Agara (Minneapolis); and Texas commit Madison Booker (Ridgeland, Mississippi).

HISTORY

The summit dates back to 1995 and has seen 253 past participants drafted into the NBA, with 90 top-10 selections and 14 No. 1 picks — including Cade Cunningham (2021), Zion Williamson (2019), Deandre Ayton (2018), Markelle Fultz (2017), Ben Simmons (2016), Karl-Anthony Towns (2015), Andrew Wiggins (2014), Anthony Bennett (2013), Anthony Davis (2012), Kyrie Irving (2011), John Wall (2010), Derrick Rose (2008), Andrea Bargnani (2006) and Elton Brand (1999).

Other alumni of the summit include Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Shane Battier, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and Tyler Herro.

